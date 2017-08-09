Lawmakers seek missing info in review of Monsanto's Roundup

The chairman of a U.S. House committee is asking the National Institutes of Health to explain why its National Cancer Institute failed to publish data that showed no cancer links to glyphosate, the key ingredient in Monsanto's (NYSE:MON) Roundup weed killer, Reuters reports.

In a letter sent yesterday to the NIH, Rep. Trey Gowdy, who chairs the House Committee on Government and Oversight Reform, said he "is concerned about the new revelations" and is "seeking more information" about why the exculpatory results were not published by the NCI.

The letter follows a June report by Reuters which found that a senior NCI scientist knew that fresh data from a large research project showed no links between glyphosate and cancer; the data was never published, so the information was not able to be used in the March 2015 review of the pesticide by the WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer.