Solar operators brace for total eclipse, big swing in solar power production

The first total solar eclipse to arch the U.S. coast-to-coast in nearly a century, coming next Monday, will test how well the country’s grid will handle a rapid loss of large loads of solar power production and the whiplash as it comes back to the grid when the eclipse ends.

The eclipse will obscure the sunlight needed to generate electricity at ~1,900 utility-scale solar power plants in the U.S., with hundreds of plants, mostly in North Carolina and Georgia, at least 90% obscured.

In California, home to 40% of total PV capacity in the U.S., the state's grid operator will need to send ~6K MW of power from alternative sources from 9 a.m. until noon local time.

In North Carolina, the moon will obscure the sun from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., a peak time for solar power production; Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), one of the state's largest utilities, estimates solar energy output will drop from ~2,500 MW to 200 MW in 90 minutes; operators plan on having natural gas plants at the ready.

ETFs: TAN, KWT