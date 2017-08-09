Rocket Fuel revenues drop by a third

Rocket Fuel (NASDAQ:FUEL) is down slightly in thin after-hours trading after it posted Q2 earnings with a smaller loss than expected, but also revenues that fell by more than a third and missed.

Revenue dropped 22% on a GAAP basis, to $90.7M, and North American revenue was down 25% while revenue from elsewhere dropped 14%, to $40.8M.

Non-GAAP spend came to $95.8M (down 19%); spend from North America was $73.6M, down 21%. Platform Solutions spend was up 77% and made up 41% of spend vs. a year-ago 19%.

Cash and equivalents came to $62.4M as of quarter's end, vs. last quarter's $84M. Free cash flow was $3.4M vs. a year-ago $0.9M.

With an acquisition by Sizmek on track, the company isn't holding a call.

It is guiding to Q3 revenues of $35M-$40M (below expectations for $92.6M) and EBITDA of -$10M to -$5M (below consensus for -$1.1M).

