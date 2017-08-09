HC2 Holdings -2.2% after swinging to Q2 loss

HC2 Holdings (NYSEMKT:HCHC) is off 2.2% in light postmarket trade after missing on top and bottom lines with its Q2 earnings.

The company swung to a net loss of $18.7M from a year-ago gain of $0.9M.

EBITDA for its "core" subsidiaries was $17.9M, down from a year-ago $27.1M; total EBITDA excluding Insurance was $4.6M, vs. a year-ago $15.2M.

Revenue growth was driven by gains in Construction, Marine Services, Energy, and Insurance, HC2 says.

Revenue breakout: Services revenue, $196.97M (down 0.2%); Sales revenue, $143.4M (up 14%); Life, accident and health earned net premiums, $20.2M (up 1%); Net investment income, $16.9M (up 23.6%); Net realized gains on investments, $1.1M (down 54.7%).

Cash, equivalents and investments (again excluding Insurance) came to $1.7B; consolidated cash was $104.6M.

Press Release