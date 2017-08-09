Cimarex Energy tops S&P winners after strong Q2 earnings, production

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) topped all S&P 500 advancers in today's trade with a 7.5% surge following a solid Q2 earnings beat and a 53% Y/Y revenue increase.

XEC says Q2 production exceeded the high end of company guidance, averaging 1.15B cfe/day (192.7K boe/day), up 19% Y/Y and 9% Q/Q, and oil production rose 11% Q/Q to 57.8K bbl/day.

XEC maintains its FY 2017 capex outlook of $1.1B-$1.2B, with 62% allocated to the Permian Basin, and slightly raises full-year production guidance to 1.12B-1.14B cfe/day (186.7K-190K boe/day), with oil volumes expected to grow 24%-29% Y/Y, up from 22%-27% growth previously.

Analysts at Williams Capital reaffirm their Buy rating and $136 price target on the shares, saying XEC remains on its Top Picks list given the company's "underappreciated oil growth potential, catalysts and discount valuation."