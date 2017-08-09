Telecom Argentina sees profits double with solid mobile growth

Telecom Argentina (TEO -1.8% ) doubled its net income all while unloading debt in the first half.

Operating income rose 57%; net income gains were influenced by a growing EBITDA, better financial results and by higher depreciation/amortization.

Mobile clients came to 22M. Telecom Personal reached 19.5M subscribers in Argentina (postpaid clients at 33% of the base); in Paraguay, Nucleo's subscriber base hit 2.5M clients.

Mobile ARPU in Argentina rose 27.5%, to 135.30 pesos a month.

Telecom reached 1.7M ADSL accesses as of June 30 (44.9% of Telecom's fixed lines in service). ADSL ARPU reached 344 pesos, up 35% Y/Y; Monthly churn fell to 1.4% from 1.5%.

Revenue breakout: Mobile services, 21.2B pesos (up 15.5%); Fixed services, 9.36B pesos (up 32.6%).

Capex was 4B pesos (down 10.5%); 1.81B to fixed services and 2.2B to mobile.

