NetEase -3% as profits fall short despite strong revenue growth

NetEase (NTES +1.9% ) is off 3% in after-hours trading following a miss on profits in Q2 despite revenues that grew 47% and soundly beat the Street.

Diluted EPADS on a non-GAAP basis came to $3.86, light of expectations for $4.02. Net income rose 7.8% Y/Y.

"While e-commerce is becoming an increasingly important revenue contributor" -- it rose nearly 69% -- "our self-developed mobile games remain our primary growth engine," says CEO William Ding.

Revenue by segment: Online game services, 9.43B yuan (about $1.39B, up 46.5% in renminbi terms); Advertising services, 595.6M yuan ($87.86M, up 12.1%); E-mail, e-commerce and others, 3.35B yuan ($494.2M, up 68.9%).

Gross profit by segment: Online game services, 5.95B yuan ($878.4M); Advertising services, 402.6M yuan ($59.4M); E-mail, e-commerce and others, 379.27M yuan ($55.9M).

Conference call to come at 9 p.m. ET.

