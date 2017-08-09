TechTarget beats though profits, revenues decline

TechTarget (TTGT -0.5% ) beat expectations with its earnings report for a quarter where it's under transformation into a data subscription company.

It expects more than half of revenues to come from its IT Deal Alert products by 2018's end. The line grew to 44% of revenues this quarter.

EPS beat expectations though gross profit, operating income and net income all shrank (net income by 43%, to $1.4M).

Online revenue by product: IT Deal Alert, $11.66M (up 39%); Core online, $15M (down 22%).

Online revenue by geography: North America, $17.4M (down 7%); International, $9.2M (up 4%).

Cash and investments came to $36.6M, with $35.9M in outstanding term loan debt.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenues of $27.5M-$28.5M (vs. consensus for $28.5M) and EBITDA of $5.5M-$6.3M (vs. consensus for $6M).

Shares are flat in after-hours action.

Shareholder letter