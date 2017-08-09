Fox News tops ratings again; 'Game of Thrones' at new high

Fox News (FOX -0.7% , FOXA -0.5% ) topped the cable prime-time ratings for the 11th straight week, while HBO's (TWX +0.1% ) flagship series hit another new high.

Sunday's Game of Thrones was far and away the week's most-viewed program, and it hit an all-time series viewership high of 10.2M. A distant second place came from WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network (CMCSA +1.8% ), with 3.2M viewers.

Fox News averaged 2.1M viewers in prime-time and also again bested the children's networks on a total-day basis, Nielsen says.

Behind Fox News: MSNBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA) with 1.7M viewers; a third-place tie between USA Network and HGTV (SNI -0.6% ) with 1.4M; and TBS (NYSE:TWX) with 1.2M.

In the 18-49 demographic, USA Network was tops in prime-time, and Adult Swim (TWX) on a 24-hour basis.