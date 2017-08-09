Facebook launches video efforts with 'Watch' tab rollout

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has announced its "Watch" tab, with a kickoff of its TV-like video effort launching tomorrow.

The tab will be available to a limited number of users in the U.S. as an initial test, and eventually roll out for all users.

But it launches with short-form content from about 30 partners, including A&E, Hearst, MLB, and Time Inc.

As for the longer-form titles that Facebook is funding, a spokesperson confirmed at least two to Variety: Returning the Favor with Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe, and Ball in the Family, a reality show focused on the family of basketball's LaVar Ball.

MLB will broadcast a live blackout-free baseball game every Friday night. And Hearst offers Daily Refresh, a daily news program.