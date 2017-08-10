Markets jittery amid Korea tensions

Pyongyang has hit back at threats from President Trump, branding his warnings "a load of nonsense" and only "absolute force can work on him."

It also announced plans to launch four rockets near Guam, saying preparations should be ready in a matter of days.

In response, the Pentagon has prepared a detailed plan for a pre-emptive strike on North Korea's missile sites, should Trump order such an attack.

U.S. Futures: Dow -0.2% . S&P -0.3% . Nasdaq -0.4% .

Europe: London -0.7% . Paris -0.1% . Frankfurt -0.2% .

Asia: Nikkei flat; Shanghai -1.1% ; Hang Seng -1.1% ; Sensex -0.4% .

ETFs: EWY, KF, KEF, KORU, DBKO, FKO, DXKW, QKOR, HEWY, KOR