"Both folks in the House and the Senate, on both sides of the aisle frankly, have said that Obamacare doesn't work, and it needs to be either repealed or fixed," Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Fox & Friends. "So the onus is on Congress."

Talk of fixing the law is new for most Republicans. Price and President Trump have long focused only on repealing or replacing it.

