With the Korean crisis taking place in its backyard, China's foreign ministry has issued a statement calling on all relevant parties to avoid any words or action that could "intensify problems or escalate the situation."

Chinese state press is saying that this is a game of chicken between the U.S. and North Korea and that the two parties should get back to dialog.

