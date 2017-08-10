Aevi Genomic to sell 22M common shares in private placement

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) inks an agreement to sell 22.2M shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 4.0M shares of common for a total of $20.0M (~$1.26/share).

The CHOP Foundation, which led the financing, has committed to provide up to an additional $5M of equity financing through June 20, 2018.

Proceeds will fund the continued development of its two lead programs, its ongoing collaboration with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, the development of other product candidates and general corporate purposes.

Yesterday's close was $1.15.