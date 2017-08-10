Key properties perform well for Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment (NYSE:PNK) tops revenue estimates with its Q2 report.

The Meadows contributed revenue of $72.3M and EBITDAR of $13.3M during the period.

The company brought in adjusted EBITDAR of $180.7M during the quarter vs. $177M consensus. Adjusted EBITDAR margin rose 240 bps to 18.5% of sales. Both L'Auberge Lake Charles and L'Auberge Baton Rouge saw double-digit revenue growth.

Looking at Q3, Pinancle says July EBITDAR and EBITDAR margin was up compared to a year ago and its performance in August has been strong so far.

