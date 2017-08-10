Kohl's higher after sales trend improves

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) trades higher after reporting a sequential sales improvement.

Comparable sales fell 0.4% during the quarter vs. 1.4% consensus. "The traffic momentum that we saw in the combined March/April period accelerated in the second quarter. Though transactions for the quarter were lower than last year, July transactions increased," notes CEO Kevin Mansell.

Gross margin fell 10 bps to 39.4% of sales during the quarter. SG&A expenses rose 10 bps to 23.7% of sales.

Kohl's ended the quarter with 1,154 stores across 49 states vs. 1,150 stores a year ago. Merchandise inventory fell 2.4% to $13.038B.

