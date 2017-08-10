Futures point to more losses

U.S. stock index futures are pointing to more losses at the open as tensions between the U.S. and North Korea show no signs of easing. Dow -0.3% ; S&P 500 -0.4% ; Nasdaq -0.7% .

Earnings from department stores are also in focus, with Macy's, Kohl's and Nordstrom set to report today, and J.C. Penney tomorrow.

Oil is up 0.8% to almost $50/bbl, gold is 0.7% higher at $1288/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.23%.

