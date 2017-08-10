Perrigo Q2 top line down 8%; non-GAAP earnings down 5%; cash flow up 24%; non-GAAP EPS guidance raised; shares up 11% premarket

Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) Q2 results ($M): Net Sales: 1,237.9 (-7.7%); Consumer Healthcare America: 605 (-4.0%); Consumer Healthcare Intl: 377 (-9.4%); Prescription Pharmaceuticals: 240 (-13.4%).

Net Loss: (69.6) (+87.0%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 175.2 (-5.4%); Loss/Share: (0.49) (+86.9%); Non-GAAP EPS: 1.22 (-5.4%); CF Ops (6 mo.): 285.3 (+24.2%).

Inked an agreement to divest Israel Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient business for $110M in cash.

Non-GAAP operating margin above 20% for sixth consecutive quarter.

2017 Guidance: EPS: $0.84 - 1.09 from $1.82 - 2.17; Non-GAAP EPS: $4.45 - 4.70 from $4.15 - 4.50.