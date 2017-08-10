Hanwha Q Cells beats Q2 estimates, issues production guidance

Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) reports Q2 results with EPS and revenue beats.

Gross margin was 11.6% compared to 13.8% in Q1 and 23.7% in the prior year’s quarter. Operating margin was 3.5% compared to 13.2% last year.

Operating income was $20.1M, down 76% on the year.

Hanwha ended the quarter with $516.1M in cash and equivalents.

Annualized production capacity (as of June): ingot, 1.55 MW; wafer, 1K MW; cell, 4.2K MW; module, 4.2K MW.

Production estimates for year’s end: nameplate, 1.6K MW; wafer, 1.1K MW; cell, 4.6K MW; module, 4.6 MW.

Q3 guidance: revenue, $540M to $560M (consensus: $559.6M); total module shipments, 5.5K to 5.7K; revenue-recognized module shipments, 5.3K to 5.5K; capital expenditures, $50M for manufacturing upgrades and R&D expenditures.

Hanwha shares are down 0.47% .

