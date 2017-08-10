Bluerock Residential updates on size of dividend cut

Its phones no doubt lighting up after hinting on Friday that a dividend cut was coming, Bluerock Residential (NYSEMKT:BRG) this morning has decided to give investors a bit more visibility about the payout.

Although the review is ongoing and no change is being made for now, the board estimates that the annual dividend next year will be in the area of $0.65-$0.75 per share. That compares to about $1.20 this year. At yesterday's closing price of $10.68, the midpoint of that range would provide an annual yield of 6.55%.

As for the management internalization and payment to the external manager, the cooling off period (used to calculate the amount of equity to be paid to the external manager) has been extended to one month from one week, and has been reset to start tomorrow rather than the day after the internalization announcement.

