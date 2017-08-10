Blue Apron reports loss in first post-IPO report

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) posts its first report as a publicly-traded company.

The company reports an adjusted EBITDA loss of $24M in Q2, in-line with expectations.

The number of customers rose 23% Y/Y, but fell 9% Q/Q on a planned reduction in marketing.

Average revenue per customer was $251 vs. $264 a year ago and $236 in Q1. Average orders per week fell to 4.4 from 4.3 a year ago. Average order size fell to $58.81 from $59.40.

"We recently strengthened our balance sheet as a result of our initial public offering, convertible note issuance and the expansion of our revolving credit facility," says CEO Matt Salzberg.