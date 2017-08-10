Galapagos' IPF candidate GLPG1690 halts disease progression in mid-stage study; shares ahead 22% premarket

Thinly traded Galapagos N.V. (NASDAQ:GLPG) is up 22% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2a clinical trial assessing GLPG1690 for the treatment of patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

After 12 weeks of treatment, patients receiving once-daily GLPG1690 showed an average increase from baseline in forced vital capacity (FVC) of 8 mL compared to a drop of 87 mL for placebo. FVC, a measurement of lung size, is the volume of air than can be exhaled following a deep inhalation.

GLPG1690 is a small molecule inhibitor of autotaxin, an enzyme that is up-regulated in many inflammatory conditions, including fibrosis.

IPF is a progressive disorder that typically strikes adults over the age of 40. The prognosis is poor, with median survival of only 2-5 years. Ideopathic means that the cause of the disease is unknown.

The data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The company intends to promptly advance GLPG1690 into Phase 3 development.

