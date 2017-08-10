Brookfield Asset Management +2.6% after Q2 results

Q2 FFO of $1.026B or $1.01 per share vs. $637M and $0.62 a year ago. Excluding realized disposition gains, FFO from operating activities of $562M was up 9% from $514M a year ago. Those disposition gains were helped by the sale of the company's interest in 245 Park Avenue, resulting in a $464M gain.

Fee-related earnings up 22% Y/Y thanks to higher fee-bearing assets and higher incentive distributions. Invested capital FFO up 2%.

Quarterly dividend continues at $0.14 per share.

$9B put to work during quarter. Fundraising currently underway for the next flagship real estate fund which is expected to be larger than its predecessor.

