Europe's biggest refinery aims for full restart by end of August

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is aiming to return its Pernis refinery in Rotterdam to full operations by the end of this month, Bloomberg reports, citing a local resident who was briefed by the company.

Pernis, Europe's biggest refinery which can process 404K bbl/day of crude, will attempt to restart one of its two crude distillation units on Friday, according to earlier reports.

While a restart would start to ease fuel availability, the shutdown which began following a fire late last month will continue to support distillate fuels in the coming months, analysts say.

“The fact that Pernis was offline for more than a month will provide some underlying support for distillates in Europe because it has led to a reduction of stock,” says Olivier Jakob, managing director at researcher Petromatrix.