Sales guidance from Brinker International tops expectations

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) reports comparables sales fell 1.8% in FQ4 to edge past the consensus estimate.

Comparable sales fell 2.2% at company-owned Chili's restaurants on a 6.5% drop in traffic, while increasing 0.5% at Maggiano's locations. Both chains saw a positive impact from pricing during the quarter.

Restaurant-level operating margin fell 130 bps to 17.0% of sales during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Brinker sees FY18 revenue of $3.27B to $3.30B vs. $3.17B consensus.

