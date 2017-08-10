Symantec announces partnership with Plesk web platform

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) announces that WebOps platform Plesk will incorporate Symantec Encryption Everywhere into its website management platform.

Plesk services more than 11M websites and 19M email boxes in 140 countries.

Integrating Symantec’s security will provide an easier way for businesses to prevent improper security flagging that can interrupt traffic and build customer distrust.

“Our goal with all our WebOps solutions is to simplify the life of small businesses, web professionals and cloud service providers. By partnering with Symantec, we can offer the world’s most trusted security solutions to our customers seamlessly within our platform. In addition, the Symantec Encryption Everywhere program gives our partners a range of upsell opportunities that not only add value and brand differentiation, but also additional revenue streams,” says Plesk CEO Nils Hueneke.

