Comparable sales fall again at Macy's

Macy's (NYSE:M) reports owned plus licensed comparable sales fell 2.5% in Q2 to top the consensus estimate for a 3.0% drop.

Gross margin came in at 40.3% of sales during the period vs. 39.9% consensus.

"We saw a notable contribution from the full execution of our new women's shoe and jewelry models and the continued successful testing of Backstage in store," says CEO Jeff Gennette.

The department store operator backs prior guidance for sales to fall 3.2% to 4.3% this year.

