Premarket analyst action - healthcare

AAC Holdings (NASDAQ:AAC) initiated with Overweight rating and $11 (34% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) upgraded to Buy with a $3.75 (30% upside) price target by SunTrust.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) upgraded to Equal Weight with a $62 (flat) price target by Morgan Stanley.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) downgraded to Market Perform by JMP Securities.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) downgraded to Neutral with a $5 (4% upside) price target by Baird citing doubts that PNH candidate ACH-4471 can compete with Alexion's Soliris.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) price target raised to $12 (875% upside) from $9 by Maxim Group after Q2 beat.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) price target raised to $72 (19% upside) from $54 citing recent approval of commercialization partner Celgene's IDHIFA (enasidenib) and plans for a Phase 3 study of AG-348 in adults with pyruvate kinase deficiency (PKD).

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) price target raised to $17.50 (39% upside) from $12.50 by Chardan Capital citing Galafold progress in Fabry disease and positive data on ATB200/AT2221 in Pompe disease.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) price target lowered to $4 (257% upside) from $5.50 by Chardan after Q2 results.

Source: Bloomberg