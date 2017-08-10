IBM and HSBC collaborate for intelligent trading solution

IBM (NYSE:IBM) and trade finance bank HSBC are collaborating on combining optical character recognition and advanced robotics to form a safer intelligent solution for global trading.

HSBC’s Global Trade and Receivables Finance team deal with $500B of documentary trade each year, which requires manual reviews and processing of 100M pages of documents.

IBM’s intelligent segmentation and tech analytics tools, among others, can help digitize those documents while extracting key data.

HSBC is already using the tech in markets including Asia, the Americas, and Europe to analyze English-language documents.

