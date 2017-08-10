Noble Group sinks to $1.9B first-half loss, net debt surges by nearly $1B

Commodities trader Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF) confirms it lost $1.9B in H1, including $1.3B in writedowns on the value of long-term contracts, and $1.75B for Q2, compared with a $14M loss for last year's H1 and a $55M loss for the year-ago Q2.

Noble says net debt ballooned by $945M to $3.82B at the end of June from $2.87B at year-end 2016, as it has coped with "significant credit constraints, and availability under its uncommitted bank facilities saw a material decline. This has impacted trading and earnings generation capacity.”

Once Asia's largest commodities trading house, Noble is slimming down to its core Asian coal trading business; last month, it agreed to sell its U.S. gas and power business and began a process to sell its oils liquids unit.