Markdowns lead Dillard's to surprise loss

Shares of Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) fall sharply after the department store chain posts a surprise Q2 loss.

"Significant markdowns led to a disappointing loss as we dealt with inventory, which was up 2% at quarter end," laments CEO William Dillard.

Margin rates plunged during the quarter due to the markdown action.

Total sales fell 1.7% to $1.427B. Comparable sales were down 1%, dragged down by a weak performance in shoes, cosmetics and home furniture.

