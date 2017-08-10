Toshiba chief on chip unit sale: "difficult" but "possible"

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) chief Satoshi Tsunakawa calls selling the chip unit by March “difficult” but “possible”, per Nikkei.

Toshiba reported fiscal 2016 results this week, which indicated a $5B negative net worth and earned a qualified approval from its auditor.

The approval made delisting less likely for now, but Toshiba can’t report a negative net worth for two years in a row or it will risk automatic delisting.

Fiscal 2017 results are due in March.

Toshiba has to sell the chip unit to avoid delisting but a legal battle with Western Digital has delayed the sale to the preferred bidder, a Japan-backed consortium.

The sale would also face antitrust investigations due to the presence of competitor SK Hynix in that consortium. Investigations take time Toshiba doesn’t have.

Toshiba Medical Systems sale to Canon took 9 months to clear despite no direct competition between the two companies.

