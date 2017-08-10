TG Therapeutics drops single-agent TGR-1202 in mid-stage blood cancer study due to lack of efficacy, continues with U2 + Benda on significant treatment effect; shares slip 1% premarket

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) eases 1% premarket, albeit on only 700 shares, on the heels of its announcement of results from a pre-planned interim analysis of its Phase 2b clinical trial, UNITY-NHL, assessing single-agent TGR-1202 and the triple combination of TG-1101 + TG-1202 + bendamustine in patients with treatment-resistant diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are ineligible for high-dose chemo or transplant.

The independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommended the termination of enrollment in the single-agent TGR-1202 arm due to lack of efficacy and to continue with the triplet therapy arm, called U2 + Benda.

Relapsed DLBCL patients receiving U2 + Benda showed a 100% response rate while half of the refractory DLBCL patients responded. It will be evaluated in the next phase of the trial.

UNITY-NHL is a Phase 2/3 study that should be completed in mid-2019.