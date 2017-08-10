Mike Mayo launches bank coverage at his new shop

Mike Mayo is with Wells Fargo now, after CLSA did away with much of its U.S. sell-side team.

Launching coverage on 18 banks, he rates Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), State Street (NYSE:STT), SunTrust (NYSE:STI), and Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) as Outperform.

His top five picks: Citigroup, which he sees doubling in the next 4-5 years; State Street, which is set hit targets for the first time in a decade; SunTrust as the best regional bank franchise; BofA, which is fully benefitting from national banking after shortfalls for the last 20 years; JPMorgan, which he sees as having the largest risk-adjusted ROE by 2020.

Source: StreetInsider