Consumer Reports removes recommendation for Microsoft's Surface

Consumer Reports removes its “recommended” designation on Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Surface devices.

The non-profit consumer publication surveyed 90K laptop and tablet owners and found that 25% of respondents with Surface products would experience “problems by the end of the second year of ownership.”

Problems included device freezing, unauthorized shut downs, and touchscreen failures.

Consumer Reports says Apple has the most reliable devices.

Microsoft’s statement: “We don’t believe these findings accurately reflect Surface owners’ true experiences or capture the performance and reliability improvements made with every Surface generation.

In Microsoft's most recent quarter, Surface sales were down 2% on the year to $20M.

