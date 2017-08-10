Single-family scale-up: Invitation Homes and Starwood Waypoint to merge

The merger of equals will result in company with 82K homes, and an average of 4.8K homes per market. Nearly 70% of revenue will be coming from the Western U.S. and Florida.

The companies expect $45M-$50M in annual cost synergies.

Invitation Homes' (NYSE:INVH) Bryce Blair will remain chairman, and Starwood Waypoint's (NYSE:SFR) Fred Tuomi will be CEO.

Under the terms of the deal, each SFR share will be converted into 1.614 INVH shares. Upon closing, INVH shareholders will own 59% of the combined company. The merged company will trade under the INVH ticker.

The deal is expected to close before year-end.

The two companies have canceled earnings calls set for this morning, and are holding a conference call on the merger (currently underway).

