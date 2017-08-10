Hewlett Packard Enterprise could regain top spot in Taiwan server market

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) could regain the top spot in the Taiwan server market next year after Lenovo failed to renew an order from Taiwan Semiconductor.

Hewlett Packard held 23.6% of the global server market in 2016 but fell behind in Taiwan largely due to Lenovo’s big order with Taiwan Semi.

Digitimes sources report that HPE could pick that order up and surpass Lenovo again.

The company has released several new server models to address the rapidly growing demand for AI applications.

