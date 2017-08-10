Sun Art Retail takes on e-commerce rivals

Sun Art Retail Group (OTCPK:SURRY, OTCPK:SURRF) is jumping into the online grocery delivery market in China with its new Feiniu Fresh service.

The move follows Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) launch of Hema Fresh last month and JD.com's (NASDAQ:JD) expansion of its Yonghui's Super Species chain.

Sun Art, which is China's second-largest hypermarket operator, is also a pioneer in the unmanned convenience store concept.

Morgan Stanley is positive on the new direction for Sun Art. "We think Sun Art could potentially become the largest merchant for daily consumer goods, both online and offline in the roughly 200 cities where it operates stores," reads the firm's note.