Solid earnings beat drives Live Nation +8.5% premarket

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is up 8.5% in premarket trading after it easily surpassed expectations with its Q2 earnings report.

Revenue rose 29% and adjusted operating income was up 22%, to $221M.

The company rode its concerts business to the win; it's sold 68M tickets to events this year through July, 12M tickets ahead of last year's pace.

Revenue breakout: Concerts, $2.25B (up 34%); Sponsorship and Advertising, $124.6M (up 31%); Ticketing, $484.6M (up 9%); other, -$40.4M.

Operating income breakout: Concerts, $37.5M (up from $2.8M); Sponsorship and Advertising, $70.4M (up 19%); Ticketing, $43.7M (down 6%); other, -$5.2M.

Cash from operations rose to $43M and free cash flow grew 42%, to $154M.

It expected 2017 to bring more record results in revenue and operating income, with key indicators (concert tickets sold, contracted sponsorship, and fee-bearing ticketing GTV) pointing up double digits.

Press Release