Opiant receives another $3.75M from Narcan royalty deal

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:LLTPD) has received an additional $3.75M from an affiliate of SWK Holdings as stipulated in its NARCAN Nasal Spray royalty monetization deal inked in December 2016 when it received an initial payment of $13.7M. The $3.75M was triggered by the achievement of at least $25M in sales during two consecutive quarters in H1 2017.

After SWK receives $26.25M in royalties and milestones, Opiant will receive at least 90% of future NARCAN royalties and milestones.

NARCAN is the only FDA-approved naloxone nasal spray for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose.