Altice builds SFR stake to 95%, pursuing full buyout

Altice (OTCPK:ATCEY) has built its stake in French telecom SFR (OTCPK:NUMCF) to more than 95%, with plans to buy out the remaining shares at a premium.

The ambitious telecom firm will offer €34.50/share to clear out the remaining minority, vs. yesterday's close of €31.45.

Shares of SFR are up 9.2% in Paris, to €34.35.

Altice and its founder, billionaire Patrick Drahi, are pursuing bold ambitions with its U.S. unit (NYSE:ATUS), with a run at Time Warner Cable thwarted by Charter, which is now its acquisition target to follow up purchases of Suddenlink and Cablevision.