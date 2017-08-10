PayPal buying online lender Swift Financial

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been offering short-term loans to smaller merchants through its PayPal Woking Capital unit since 2013. It's made more than $3B of loans at up to $125K a clip to 115K small businesses.

The purchase of Swift Financial will enable PayPal to expand that operation to larger businesses with loans of up to $500K, not to mention get access to Swift's data capabilities and have access to outfits that may not have previously used PayPal.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. The purchase is expected to close later in the year.