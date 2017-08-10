Blue Apron -16% as confidence fades, bye-bye HelloFresh IPO?

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) plunges on the open after execs warn on the earnings conference call about unexpected costs related to setting up a new manufacturing facility.

The company's management also said that labor wage pressure is a factor for its bottom line.

Shares are down 16.35% to $5.19 and traded as low as $5.03. Across the pond in Frankfurt, shares of HelloFresh owner Rocket Internet are down 1.45% . Hopes for a HelloFresh IPO may be fading.

