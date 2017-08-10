Dow down 100 as global tensions continue to weigh

Stocks slide at the open as continuing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea weigh on investor sentiment; Dow -0.5%, S&P -0.6%, Nasdaq -0.8%.
"We're through most of the earnings season and the valuations [in the stock market] become a bit problematic when you have something like North Korea come up," says Maris Ogg, president at Tower Bridge Advisors.
European markets are broadly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -1.2%, Germany's DAX -0.9% and France's CAC -0.4%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.4%.
In U.S. corporate news, department store retailers Kohl's (-8.7%) and Macy's (-4.2%) open sharply lower as continued declines in same store sales overshadow better than expected earnings.
All sectors are trading in the red, with tech (-0.6%), financials (-0.6%) and consumer discretionary (-0.5%) leading the retreat.
Safe-haven assets are trading higher, as gold +0.9% at $1,290.50/oz., marking its best level in two months, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has slipped 2 bps to 2.23%.
U.S. crude oil +0.4% at $49.76/bbl.