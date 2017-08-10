Dow down 100 as global tensions continue to weigh

Stocks slide at the open as continuing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea weigh on investor sentiment; Dow -0.5% , S&P -0.6% , Nasdaq -0.8% .

"We're through most of the earnings season and the valuations [in the stock market] become a bit problematic when you have something like North Korea come up," says Maris Ogg, president at Tower Bridge Advisors.

European markets are broadly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -1.2% , Germany's DAX -0.9% and France's CAC -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.4% .

In U.S. corporate news, department store retailers Kohl's ( -8.7% ) and Macy's ( -4.2% ) open sharply lower as continued declines in same store sales overshadow better than expected earnings.

All sectors are trading in the red, with tech ( -0.6% ), financials ( -0.6% ) and consumer discretionary ( -0.5% ) leading the retreat.

Safe-haven assets are trading higher, as gold +0.9% at $1,290.50/oz., marking its best level in two months, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has slipped 2 bps to 2.23%.