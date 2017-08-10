Evans appointed new Dominion Diamond CEO upon buyout completion

Patrick Evans, former CEO of Mountain Province Diamonds, will become the new CEO of Dominion Diamond (DDC) upon the expected closing later this year of the $1.2B purchase by the Washington Companies.

DDC, the world's third largest diamond producer by market value, has been looking for a CEO since January when former boss Brendan Bell left the company.

Evans left Mountain Province, which owns the Gahcho Kue mine in Canada's Northwest Territories in a JV with Anglo American's De Beers diamond unit, in June.