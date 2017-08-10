Huawei could surpass Apple in Q3 smartphone shipments

Digitimes reports that Huawei will likely pass Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to become second largest smartphone vendor in the world.

In Q2, Huawei shipped 38.5M units for an 11.3% global share and Apple shipped 41M units for a 12% share.

China could push Huawei ahead; in Q2 Huawei ‘s shipments in the region were up 23% to 23.5M units while Apple’s fell nearly 8% to 8M units.

Apple’s Q3 shipments could dip from last year’s 41M units as customers await the Q4 launch of the new iPhones.

