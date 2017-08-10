BlackRock funds going ex-dividend tomorrow

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA) - of $0.0650.
BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BFO) - of $0.0310.
BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) - of $0.0395.
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEMKT:BZM) - of $0.0474.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) - of $0.0640.
BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund (NYSE:MNE) - of $0.0445.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) - of $0.0580.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) - of $0.0540.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) - of $0.0520.
BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) - of $0.0590.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) - of $0.0600.
Payable Sept. 1; for shareholders of record Aug. 15; ex-div Aug. 11.
Now read: Will Discounts Ever Widen Back Out? »