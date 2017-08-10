Nuveen monthly distribution on funds goes ex-dividend tomorrow

|About: Nuveen New York Dividend... (NAN)|By:, SA News Editor

Nuveen NY AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) - $0.0535.

Nuveen NY Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAN) - $0.0595.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) - $0.0460.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) - $0.0315.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) - $0.0500.

Nuveen AZ Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAZ) - $0.0540.

Nuveen CT Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NTC) - $0.0485.

Nuveen GA Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 (NYSE:NKG) - $0.0470.

Nuveen MA Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NMT) - $0.0545.

Nuveen MD Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NMY) - $0.0525.

Payable Sept. 1; for shareholders of record Aug. 15; ex-div Aug. 11.

Press Release