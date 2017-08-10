AMD releases two models of anticipated Ryzen Threadripper processors

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) launches two models of its anticipated Ryzen Threadripper desktop processors.

The 16-core, 32-thread 1950X model clocks at 3.4 GHz / 4 GHz and retails for $999.

The12-core, 24-thread 1920X model clocks at 3.5 GHz / 4 GHz and retails for $799.

The 8-core, 16-thread 1900X model clocks at 3.8 GHz / 4 GHz will hit stores August 31 for $549.

In comparison, the 1950X costs $1K less than Intel’s 18-core, 36-thread Core i9-7980XE.