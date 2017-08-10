CB&I loses near a third of its value

Analysts are weighing in on Chicago Bridge (CBI -32.1% ) after it lost almost a third of its value since yesterday's Q2 results.

Baird: Kept CBI at Neutral, and reduced its PT to $10 from $24, stating a cash burn puts the company's balance sheet back in focus.

Citibank: Also kept the stock at Neutral, and lowered its PT to $18 from $20, concerned that charges in Q2 are "more the start" of CB&I's challenges.

DA Davidson: Has a Buy rating on shares, saying weakness is "overdone," but slashed the company's PT to $25 from $40, on the "dismal" results.

Deutsche Bank: Maintained a Buy rating, but lowered its PT to $21 from $25, seeing shares rebounding should management avoid further cost overruns.